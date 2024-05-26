OD6 Metals Awaits Resource Estimate Update

OD6 Metals Ltd. (AU:OD6) has released an update.

OD6 Metals Limited has requested an immediate trading halt for its shares on the ASX, effective 27 May 2024. The halt is in anticipation of an upcoming announcement regarding a Mineral Resource Estimate Upgrade at the Splinter Rock Project. The halt is expected to be lifted by the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 29 May 2024, or upon the release of the announcement, whichever comes first.

