Ocwen Financial’s Transformation and Shareholder Approvals

Ocwen Financial (OCN) has issued an update.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, soon to be Onity Group Inc., recently held a pivotal Annual Meeting of Shareholders where several key proposals were approved. Shareholders greenlit a name change for the company, endorsed the election of directors, ratified Deloitte & Touche LLP as their independent auditor for the upcoming fiscal year, gave a nod to executive compensation, and supported increasing the number of shares available under the company’s equity incentive plan. This series of approvals marks a significant step forward for the company, reflecting shareholder confidence and setting the stage for future growth under a new banner.

