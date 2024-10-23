Ocuphire Pharma rating placed under review at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright placed the firm’s Buy rating on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) under review saying the acquisition of Opus Genetics starts a new chapter.

