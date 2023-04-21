News & Insights

Markets
OCUP

Ocuphire Pharma Names Rick Rodgers Interim CEO & President - Quick Facts

April 21, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP) has appointed Rick Rodgers as Interim CEO and President. Rodgers is succeeding Mina Sooch. The company has retained an executive search firm to assist in identifying a permanent CEO. Rick Rodgers has served on the Ocuphire Board as Chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Compensation Committee since the merger with Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. in 2020.

Rodgers said: "I look forward to working closely with the management team to seamlessly execute our near-term priorities. These include holding an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA to solidify the Phase 3 design and path to registration for APX3330, our oral candidate for diabetic retinopathy."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OCUP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.