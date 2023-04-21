Ocuphire Pharma Names Rick Rodgers Interim CEO & President - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP) has appointed Rick Rodgers as Interim CEO and President. Rodgers is succeeding Mina Sooch. The company has retained an executive search firm to assist in identifying a permanent CEO. Rick Rodgers has served on the Ocuphire Board as Chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Compensation Committee since the merger with Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. in 2020.

Rodgers said: "I look forward to working closely with the management team to seamlessly execute our near-term priorities. These include holding an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA to solidify the Phase 3 design and path to registration for APX3330, our oral candidate for diabetic retinopathy."

