Ocuphire Pharma Names Joseph Schachle COO

(RTTNews) - Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP), an ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, on Monday announced that it has appointed Joseph Schachle in its newly created role as chief operating officer, effective November 27.

Schachle most recently was the COO of Opus Genetics. He has also held senior positions in companies like Grifols, Parion Sciences and more.

In pre-market activity, Ocuphire shares are trading at $2.83, up 0.18% on the Nasdaq.

