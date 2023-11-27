News & Insights

Markets
OCUP

Ocuphire Pharma Names Joseph Schachle COO

November 27, 2023 — 08:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP), an ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, on Monday announced that it has appointed Joseph Schachle in its newly created role as chief operating officer, effective November 27.

Schachle most recently was the COO of Opus Genetics. He has also held senior positions in companies like Grifols, Parion Sciences and more.

In pre-market activity, Ocuphire shares are trading at $2.83, up 0.18% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OCUP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.