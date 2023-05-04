Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP) closed at $5.86, marking a +0.86% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 23.22% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 3.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.24, up 31.43% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.24 per share and revenue of $11.47 million, which would represent changes of -127.59% and -71.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OCUP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.