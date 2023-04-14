Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP) closed at $5.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.56% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 40% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 7.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.71% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 31.43%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.24 per share and revenue of $11.47 million. These totals would mark changes of -127.59% and -71.22%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.79% higher within the past month. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.