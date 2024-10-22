Ocuphire Pharma acquires Opus Genetics in all-stock transaction, to switch name

Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) announced the all-stock acquisition of Opus Genetics. In connection with the merger, the combined company will be renamed Opus Genetics, effective October 23 and will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol (IRD) effective October 24. The combined company now has an expanded pipeline that includes multiple assets from its adeno-associated virus, or AAV-based, gene therapy portfolio, which is currently being developed for IRDs, as well as Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%, which is currently being evaluated in presbyopia and dim light vision disturbances after keratorefractive surgery. Due to the capital requirements and developmental timelines of APX3330, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of Ref-1 for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, the company will seek a strategic partner to advance the clinical development of the late-stage diabetic retinopathy program and will redirect its existing resources towards the acquired gene therapy programs. The most advanced gene therapy candidate, OPGx-LCA5, is being developed to treat LCA5, an early-onset retinal degeneration, and an open-label, dose-escalation Phase 1/2 clinical trial is ongoing. The trial has shown early clinical proof-of-concept, with new six-month data demonstrating visual improvement in three out of three adult patients participating in the trial, each of whom has late-stage disease. Enrollment of the first pediatric patients in the Phase 1/2 trial is expected in the first quarter of 2025, with the first data anticipated in the third quarter of 2025. As the program has received Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA, OPGx-LCA5 will be eligible to receive a priority review voucher upon biologics license application approval. The expected cash runway of the combined company has been extended into 2026, during which period the company anticipates clinical data readouts for pediatric patients in the OPGx-LCA5 Phase 1/2 trial, the initial patients of the OPGx-BEST1 Phase 1/2 trial, the LYNX-2 Phase 3 trial, and the VEGA-3 Phase 3 trial. The LYNX-2 Phase 3 trial in patients with decreased visual acuity under low light conditions following keratorefractive surgery and the VEGA-3 Phase 3 trial for presbyopia are actively enrolling, with top-line data expected in the first quarter and first half of 2025, respectively. In connection with the acquisition, Ocuphire issued 5.2M shares of its common stock and 14.1 thousand shares of its convertible preferred stock to existing stockholders of Opus Genetics. The shares of convertible preferred stock will be convertible into shares of common stock, subject to stockholder approval at the company’s annual meeting of stockholders, to be held in April 2025. Following the issuances, pre-acquisition stockholders of Ocuphire will own approximately 58% of the combined company’s fully diluted capitalization, and pre-acquisition stockholders of Opus Genetics will own approximately 42% of the combined company’s fully diluted capitalization.

