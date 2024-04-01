News & Insights

Ocuphire Announces Commercial Launch Of Ryzumvi In U.S. By Its Partner Viatris

April 01, 2024 — 07:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Monday, Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP) announced the commercial launch of Ryzumvi, a 0.75% phentolamine ophthalmic solution in the United States by its partner Viatris Inc. (VTRS).

Ryzumvi is an anti-microbial preservative-free, topical eye drop formulation indicated for pharmacologically-induced mydriasis produced by adrenergic agonists or parasympatholytic agents.

Ocuphire holds a global license agreement with Viatris for the co-development and commercialization of Ryzumvi. As per the agreement, Ocuphire stands to receive regulatory and commercial milestones, along with royalties.

