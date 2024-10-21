News & Insights

Ocumension Therapeutics Unveils Board Structure and Roles

October 21, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

Ocumension Therapeutics (HK:1477) has released an update.

Ocumension Therapeutics has announced its board of directors and their roles, highlighting a diverse team with both executive and non-executive members. The board oversees three committees focused on audit, remuneration, and nomination, showcasing a structured governance model. Investors may find the company’s strategic leadership structure indicative of its commitment to robust corporate governance.

