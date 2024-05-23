Ocumension Therapeutics Sets Key AGM Date

Ocumension Therapeutics (HK:1477) has released an update.

Investors in Ocumension Therapeutics should mark their calendars for the upcoming Annual General Meeting on June 20, 2024, in Shanghai, where critical resolutions will be voted on, including the adoption of the audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the auditor. The meeting will also address the authorization of the Board to issue additional shares and set remuneration for directors and auditors. This meeting is an important event for shareholders to influence the company’s future direction and governance.

