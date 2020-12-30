Markets

Ocumension Initiates Phase 3 Trial In China With ZERVIATE For Treatment Of Ocular Itching

(RTTNews) - Nicox said that its partner, Ocumension Therapeutics, has initiated a phase 3 clinical trial in China with ZERVIATE for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis.

The Phase 3 trial is expected to enroll about 296 patients at approximately 15 clinical centers.

ZERVIATE is the first and only topical ocular formulation of the antihistamine cetirizine. ZERVIATE is exclusively licensed to Ocumension Therapeutics for the Chinese and South East Asian markets.

Nicox may potentially receive development and sales milestones of up to US$19 million together with royalties of between 5% and 9% of net sales of ZERVIATE by Ocumension.

