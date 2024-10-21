News & Insights

Ocumension Faces Gender Diversity Challenge After Director Resignation

October 21, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

Ocumension Therapeutics (HK:1477) has released an update.

Ocumension Therapeutics has announced the resignation of Ms. Yumeng Wang as a non-executive director, with immediate effect, to focus on other commitments. Her departure leaves the company’s board lacking gender diversity, prompting an urgent search for a suitable female replacement to comply with listing rules. This development could influence investor perceptions as Ocumension navigates this regulatory requirement.

