Ocumension Faces Gender Diversity Challenge After Director Resignation

Ocumension Therapeutics has announced the resignation of Ms. Yumeng Wang as a non-executive director, with immediate effect, to focus on other commitments. Her departure leaves the company’s board lacking gender diversity, prompting an urgent search for a suitable female replacement to comply with listing rules. This development could influence investor perceptions as Ocumension navigates this regulatory requirement.

