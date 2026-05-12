BioTech
OCS

Oculis Plans NDA Submission For OCS-01 In Diabetic Macular Edema In Q4

May 12, 2026 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Oculis Holding AG (OCS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Monday reported its first-quarter financial results and provided pipeline highlights.

The company specializes in developing therapies for treating ophthalmic, neuro-ophthalmic, and neurological diseases.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities held by the company on March 31, 2026, amounted to CHF 222 million.

Pipeline Highlights:

OCS-01 is being developed for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DMD). The DIAMOND program consists of two Phase 3 trials evaluating OCS-01 formulated as eye drops and administered to DME patients over 52 weeks. Topline results are expected by June 2026, and a new drug application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is planned for Q4 2026.

Licaminlimab is an investigational anti-TNFa monoclonal antibody developed for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED). The Phase 3 PREDICT-1 trial for licaminlimab in treating DED is expected to yield topline results by the end of this year.

Privosegtor is a novel peptoid small molecule developed for the treatment of optic neuritis (ON) and non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION). The drug is the only neuroprotective therapy developed for potentially treating ON, and previously received a Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and a Breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA.

The company received a special protocol assessment (SPA) agreement from the FDA for the PIONEER program to assess privosegtor in treating ON and NAION across two Phase 3 trials, PIONEER-1 and PIONEER-2. The agreement validated the clinical trial design for the PIONEER program and provided a pathway to facilitate an NDA submission.

OCS closed Monday at $32.65, up 0.03%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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