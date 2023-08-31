Oculis Holding (OCS) Price Target Increased by 7.61% to 33.66

The average one-year price target for Oculis Holding (NASDAQ:OCS) has been revised to 33.66 / share. This is an increase of 7.61% from the prior estimate of 31.28 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.22 to a high of 67.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 153.08% from the latest reported closing price of 13.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oculis Holding. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 250.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor holds 2,381K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nan Fung Group Holdings holds 651K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA holds 65K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ergoteles holds 20K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

