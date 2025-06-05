Oculis Holding AG Reports Outcomes of 2025 Annual General Meeting and Shareholder Approvals

Oculis Holding AG shareholders approved all agenda items, including financial reports, board elections, and executive compensation details.

Oculis Holding AG hosted its 2025 Annual General Meeting on June 4, 2025, where shareholders approved all agenda items, including the 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements. The company reported a standalone loss of CHF 5,179,000 for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, resulting in a cumulative loss carried forward of CHF 46,577,000. Anthony Rosenberg and other board members were re-elected, and PricewaterhouseCoopers SA was confirmed as Statutory Auditors. Compensation plans for board and executive members were approved, with fixed and variable compensation details outlined. The shareholders also approved a capital band and conditional share capital for employee compensation. Oculis continues to focus on innovative treatments in ophthalmic and neuro-ophthalmic diseases, supported by a robust portfolio and experienced leadership.

All agenda items were approved by the shareholders, indicating strong confidence and support for the company's governance and direction.

The re-election of key board members and committee members demonstrates stability in leadership, which can positively impact investor perceptions and company continuity.

The approval of significant compensation packages for both the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee can attract and retain talent crucial for the company's growth and strategic goals.

The authorized conditional share capital for employees reflects a commitment to incentivize and reward employees, which can enhance motivation and align interests within the company.

Shareholders acknowledged a significant standalone loss of CHF 5,179,000 for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, contributing to an accumulated balance sheet loss of CHF 46,577,000.



The approval of high compensation packages for the Board of Directors and Executive Committee could raise concerns about corporate governance and financial priorities amid reported losses.



The non-binding advisory vote on the 2024 Compensation Report indicates potential shareholder dissatisfaction regarding executive compensation practices in light of the company's financial performance.

What were the results of Oculis' 2025 Annual General Meeting?

All agenda items were approved by shareholders, including the 2024 Annual Report and financial statements.

Who was re-elected to the Board of Directors at the meeting?

Anthony Rosenberg was re-elected as chairperson, along with other board members including Christina Ackermann and Lionel Carnot.

What is the fixed compensation approved for the Board of Directors?

The total maximum fixed compensation is USD 572,000 until the end of the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

How much variable compensation was approved for the Executive Committee members?

A total of USD 1,753,760 was approved for the Executive Committee members for the year 2025, payable in 2026.

What is Oculis' focus as a biopharmaceutical company?

Oculis focuses on addressing ophthalmic and neuro-ophthalmic diseases with significant unmet medical needs through innovative products.

ZUG, Switzerland, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS / XICE: OCS) (“Oculis” or the “Company”), today announced the results from its 2025 Annual General Meeting held on June 4, 2025 at Ochsen-Zug, Kolinplatz 11, CH-6300 Zug, Switzerland, at 3:00 p.m. CEST / 9:00 a.m. EDT.





The Company’s shareholders approved all agenda items.





The shareholders approved the 2024 Annual Report including the 2024 Annual (Statutory) Financial Statements and the 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements.





The shareholders acknowledged that on a standalone statutory financial statement basis, the Company incurred a loss of CHF 5,179,000 with respect to the financial year ended December 31, 2024, and resolved that the accumulated balance sheet loss of CHF 46,577,000 shall be carried forward to the new accounts.





The members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee were granted discharge for their activities in 2024.





Anthony Rosenberg was re-elected as member and chairperson of the Board of Directors. Christina Ackermann, Lionel Carnot, Arshad M. Khanani, Martijn Kleijwegt, Geraldine O’Keeffe, Riad Sherif and Robert K. Warner were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Christina Ackermann, Lionel Carnot and Robert K. Warner were re-elected as members of the Compensation Committee. PricewaterhouseCoopers SA (Pully) was re-elected as Statutory Auditors. PST Legal AG (Zug) was re-elected as Independent Proxy.





The shareholders approved the compensation for the non-executive members of the Board of Directors:







Total maximum amount of fixed (non-performance-related) compensation for the non-executive members of the Board of Directors until the end of the Company’s 2026 Annual General Meeting: USD 572,000.



Maximum value of equity or equity-based compensation for eight non-executive members of the Board of Directors until the end of the Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting: USD 2,150,000 (excluding employer social security and pension contributions).







The shareholders approved the compensation for members of the Executive Committee:







Total maximum amount of fixed (non-performance-related) compensation for three members of the Executive Committee for the calendar year 2026 and payable in 2026: USD 2,478,240.



Total maximum amount of variable compensation for three members of the Executive Committee for the calendar year 2025 and payable in 2026 of USD 1,753,760.



Maximum value of equity-based compensation for three members of the Executive Committee until the end of the calendar year 2026: USD 15,500,000 (excluding employer social security and pension contributions).







The shareholders approved, in a non-binding advisory vote, the 2024 Compensation Report of the Company.





The shareholders approved a capital band of 27,266,837 registered shares resulting in a capital band between CHF 545,336.74 and CHF 818,005.11 and the related amendment of the paragraphs 1 through 3 of article 3a of the articles of association in the form published on the website of the Company at



https://investors.oculis.com/corporate-governance



.





The shareholders approved a conditional share capital for employees and individuals of comparable positions in the maximum amount of CHF 124,800 by the issuance of 12,480,000 registered shares and the related amendment of article 3c, paragraph 1 of the articles of association in the form published on the website of the Company at



https://investors.oculis.com/corporate-governance



.







About Oculis







Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq: OCS / XICE: OCS) focused on innovations addressing ophthalmic and neuro-ophthalmic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Oculis’ highly differentiated pipeline of multiple innovative product candidates in clinical development includes: OCS-01, a topical eye drop candidate for diabetic macular edema (DME); Privosegtor (OCS-05), a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis with potentially broad clinical applications in other neuro-ophthalmic diseases; and Licaminlimab (OCS-02), a topical biologic anti-TNFα eye drop candidate for dry eye disease (DED). Headquartered in Switzerland with operations in the U.S. and Iceland, Oculis is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record and is supported by leading international healthcare investors.





For more information, please visit: www.oculis.com







Oculis Contacts







Ms. Sylvia Cheung, CFO







sylvia.cheung@oculis.com









Investor Relations







LifeSci Advisors





Corey Davis, Ph.D.







cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com









Media Relations







ICR Healthcare





Amber Fennell / David Daley / Sean Leous







oculis@icrhealthcare.com





