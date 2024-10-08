Oculis Holding AG (OCS) Surges 8.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Oculis Holding AG (OCS) shares ended the last trading session 8.2% higher at $14.28. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 10.5% gain over the past four weeks.

The company is developing OCS-01, a topical eye drop candidate for treating diabetic macular edema and inflammation and pain following cataract surgery, OCS-02 (licaminlimab), a topical biologic anti-TNFα eye drop candidate for dry eye disease and non-infectious anterior uveitis, and OCS-05, a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis. The growing optimism over Oculis’ set of differentiated and innovative pipeline candidates that are being developed for treating multiple eye diseases might have driven the recent share price rally.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.52 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -36.8%. Revenues are expected to be $0.28 million, up 13.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Oculis Holding AG, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on OCS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Oculis Holding AG is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Dynavax Technologies (DVAX), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.3% lower at $10.77. DVAX has returned -0.1% in the past month.

Dynavax Technologies' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.10. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents no change. Dynavax Technologies currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks Investment Research

