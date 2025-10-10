Oculis Holding AG (OCS) Soars 6.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Oculis Holding AG (OCS) shares ended the last trading session 6.3% higher at $21.13. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 15.4% gain over the past four weeks.

Earlier this week, the company announced that it has advanced its pipeline candidate, privosegtor, into a registrational program for neuro-ophthalmology indications after a positive meeting with the FDA. Oculis will begin three pivotal studies to support registration plans for privosegtor in acute optic neuritis and non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy. This might have driven the recent share price rally.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.50 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%. Revenues are expected to be $0.25 million, down 1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Oculis Holding AG, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on OCS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Oculis Holding AG is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Qiagen (QGEN), finished the last trading session 1.7% lower at $46.93. QGEN has returned 3.8% over the past month.

Qiagen's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.59. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents no change. Qiagen currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

