Oculis Holding AG (OCS) Moves 7.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Oculis Holding AG (OCS) shares soared 7.9% in the last trading session to close at $17.05. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 28.3% gain over the past four weeks.

Earlier this month, the company announced the acceleration of patient enrollment for both the phase III DIAMOND studies evaluating OCS-01, a topical eye drop candidate for treating diabetic macular edema, and the expansion of the DIAMOND program committees with retina experts worldwide. This might have driven the recent share price rally.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.52 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -36.8%. Revenues are expected to be $0.28 million, up 13.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Oculis Holding AG, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on OCS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Oculis Holding AG is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (OMGA), finished the last trading session 8.6% lower at $1.27. OMGA has returned 5.3% over the past month.

Omega Therapeutics' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.31. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +22.5%. Omega Therapeutics currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Oculis Holding AG (OCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (OMGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.