Oculis Holding AG Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences in June 2025

Oculis Holding AG announces participation in investor conferences in June, featuring CEO Riad Sherif's presentations and one-on-one meetings.

Oculis Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company based in Switzerland specializing in ophthalmic and neuro-ophthalmic diseases, has announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences: the Goldman Sachs Annual Healthcare Conference and the J.P. Morgan European Healthcare Conference, where CEO Dr. Riad Sherif will engage in discussions. Oculis aims to address significant unmet medical needs through its innovative product candidates, including treatments for diabetic macular edema and dry eye disease. Interested investors are encouraged to set up one-on-one meetings during these events, with details available on the company's website.

Potential Positives

Oculis Holding AG is actively participating in notable investor conferences, such as the Goldman Sachs Annual Healthcare Conference and the J.P. Morgan European Healthcare Conference, which can enhance visibility and attract potential investors.

The participation includes a scheduled fireside chat with the CEO, Riad Sherif, highlighting the company's leadership and increasing engagement with the investment community.

Oculis maintains a diverse and innovative pipeline of products addressing significant unmet medical needs, which may bolster investor confidence in its future growth potential.

Potential Negatives

Participation in investor conferences may highlight a lack of significant product breakthroughs or news, leading to investor concerns about the company's pipeline and current market position.

The reliance on one-on-one meetings for investor engagement may suggest limited interest or investor confidence in the company, potentially impacting stock performance.

FAQ

What conferences will Oculis participate in June 2025?

Oculis will participate in the Goldman Sachs Annual Healthcare Conference and the J.P. Morgan European Healthcare Conference.

Who will represent Oculis at these conferences?

Riad Sherif, MD, Chief Executive Officer, will represent Oculis at both conferences.

When is the Oculis fireside chat scheduled?

The Oculis fireside chat is scheduled for June 10th from 9:20 to 9:55 am ET.

How can investors request meetings with Oculis?

Investors can request meetings by contacting their representatives at the sponsoring institutions of the conferences.

Where can I find Oculis webcast links for the events?

Webcast links will be posted on the Oculis website on the Events & Presentation page under the Investors & Media section.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



ZUG, Switzerland, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS / ICX: OCS.IC) (“Oculis”), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on innovations addressing ophthalmic and neuro-ophthalmic diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Oculis will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:







Goldman Sachs Annual Healthcare Conference







June 9-11; Miami, FL, U.S.





Fireside chat with Riad Sherif, MD, Chief Executive Officer, on June 10th from 9:20 to 9:55am ET.







J.P. Morgan European Healthcare Conference







June 12; London, U.K.





Riad Sherif, MD, Chief Executive Officer, will be attending.





The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conferences. Interested investors should contact their respective representative at the sponsoring institutions to request meetings.





Webcast links, when available, will be posted to the Oculis website on the



Events & Presentation



page under the Investors & Media section.







About Oculis







Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) focused on innovations addressing ophthalmic and neuro-ophthalmic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Oculis’ highly differentiated pipeline of multiple innovative product candidates in development includes: OCS-01, a topical eye drop candidate for diabetic macular edema (DME); Privosegtor (OCS-05), a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis with potentially broad clinical applications in other neuro-ophthalmic diseases and Licaminlimab (OCS-02), a topical biologic anti-TNFα eye drop candidate for dry eye disease (DED). Headquartered in Switzerland with operations in the U.S. and Iceland, Oculis is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record and supported by leading international healthcare investors.





For more information, please visit:



www.oculis.com









