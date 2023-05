Repeats to widen distribution with no changes to text

May 22 (Reuters) - Oculis Holding OCS.O on Monday said its drug to treat a type of eye disorder met its main goal in a late-stage study.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.