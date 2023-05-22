News & Insights

Oculis' eye drug meets main goal in study

May 22, 2023 — 06:59 am EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija and Pratik Jain for Reuters ->

May 22 (Reuters) - Oculis Holding OCS.Osaid on Monday its drug to treat a type of eye disorder met its main goal in a late-stage study, sending its shares up about 15% in premarket trading.

The company is testing the drug, ‍OCS-01​, to treat diabetic macular edema which is a leading cause of blindness in patients with diabetes.

Patients treated with the drug showed strong visual gain compared to a vehicle, which is similar to a placebo, Oculis said.

OCS-01 was well-tolerated in the study and the company plans to begin a second part of its late-stage study later this year.

