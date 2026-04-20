Oculis Completes Last Patient Visit In Phase 3 DIAMOND For OCS-01 Eye Drops In D. Macular Edema

(RTTNews) - Oculis Holding AG (OCS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical, announced on Monday the completion of the final patient visit in the Phase 3 DIAMOND program of OCS-01,it's lead investigational eye drop in diabetic macular edema or DME. Oculis expects to report topline results in June 2026.

OCS-01 is a high-concentration dexamethasone eye drop formulation developed to treat the retina for diabetic macular oedema. The DIAMOND program consists of two Phase 3 trials named DIAMOND-1 and DIAMOND-2, randomised, double-masked, multicenter studies evaluating the efficacy and safety of OCS-01 over 52 weeks.

Oculis enrolled over 800 patients across both pivotal trials, who were randomised 1:1 to receive OCS-01 or vehicle administered six times daily during a 6-week induction phase, followed by three times daily dosing through week 52.

The firm estimated 1 million patients out of the 1.8 million people diagnosed with DME in the U.S. remain untreated or underserved.

Beyond OCS-01, Oculis' late-stage pipeline includes Privosegtor (OCS-05) in the PIONEER program for optic neuropathies such as optic neuritis and non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy or NAION, and Licaminlimab in a registrational trial for dry eye disease.

As of December 31, the firm had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $268.7 million and expects a cash runway into 2029.

OCS has traded between $16 and $30.68 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's trade at $27.46, up 0.33%.

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.