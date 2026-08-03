Oculis Announces Supportive FDA Pre-IND Feedback For Privosegtor In Multiple Sclerosis; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Oculis Holding AG(OCS) announced positive U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) feedback regarding Privosegtor's clinical development plan in acute multiple sclerosis (MS) relapses.

Following the news, in the pre-market, OCS is up 4.97% at $11.87.

Privosegtor is a small-molecule candidate with potential neuroprotective properties. Oculis requested pre-IND feedback from the FDA to guide its development plans with Privosegtor for a potential new indication in acute MS relapses, apart from existing studies in optic neuritis.

The Neurology division of the FDA advised that it can cross-reference data from the open IND and that no additional preclinical studies are required for an IND submission in acute MS relapses.

In addition, FDA feedback also supported the proposed clinical development strategy to include MS patients with both optic neuritis and other relapses, such as ambulatory relapses, in future trials.

The proposed clinical development strategy includes assessing outcomes at 3 months, using the same 3 mg/kg daily dose for 5 days evaluated in the PIONEER-1 trial in optic neuritis (ON) and in non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION).

Oculis anticipates an IND submission for the treatment of acute MS relapses in the fourth quarter of 2026.

In the earlier Phase 2 ACUITY study of Privosegtor in patients with Optic neuritis, including those with and without MS, Privosegtor showed a clear neuroprotective effect in optic neuritis, improving visual function, preserving retinal ganglion cell (RGC) layer integrity, and reducing neurofilament levels, a biomarker of axonal injury, according to the company.

Optic neuritis is considered a clinically relevant model for studying neuroaxonal injury associated with multiple sclerosis.

Privosegtor has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), as well as Orphan Drug designation from both the FDA and the EMA for Optic neuritis.

"This milestone significantly advances our strategy to build a leading neuro-ophthalmology pipeline, and we look forward to sharing further details on PIONEER and this new program at our upcoming R&D event later this year," said Riad Sherif, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Oculis.

OCS has traded between $10.52 and $34.47 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's trade at 11.31, up 0.89%.

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