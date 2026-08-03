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Oculis Announces FDA Pre-IND Feedback Regarding Privosegtors Clinical Development Plan

August 03, 2026 — 05:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Oculis Holding AG (OCS) announced positive FDA pre-IND feedback regarding Privosegtors clinical development plan in acute multiple sclerosis relapses. The FDA Division of Neurology provided positive feedback supporting a regulatory pathway for Privosegtor in acute multiple sclerosis relapses. The FDA confirmed that existing Privosegtor data can be cross-referenced for a new Investigational New Drug application in acute MS relapses, planned for submission in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Oculis plans to host an R&D Day in the fourth quarter of 2026 to review additional details on the pivotal development program for Privosegtor in acute MS relapses and provide a comprehensive update on the PIONEER program in optic neuropathies.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGM, Oculis shares are up 4.97 percent to $11.87.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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