Oculis accelerates patient enrollment for both Phase 3 DIAMOND trials

Oculis (OCS) Holding AG announces the acceleration of patient enrollment for both Phase 3 DIAMOND trials of OCS-01 eye drops in DME and expansion of the DIAMOND program committees with globally renowned retina experts. “Substantial enrollment progress was achieved since the end of Q2 2024 through early October, with 70% of patients enrolled in the Phase 3 DIAMOND-1 trial, and 40% of patients enrolled in the Phase 3 DIAMOND-2 trial. The DIAMOND (DIAbetic Macular edema patients ON a Drop) program consists of two Phase 3, double-masked, randomized, multi-center trials which will evaluate the efficacy and safety of OCS-01 eye drops in patients with DME,” the company stated. Riad Sherif, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Oculis, said: “We are very pleased with the strong momentum in patient enrollment in DIAMOND-1 and DIAMOND-2 Phase 3 trials which continues to exceed our expectations. We are also honored to have such a distinguished and broad group of global experts on the expanded DIAMOND program committees and look forward to working with the committees and benefiting from their deep expertise as we advance the DIAMOND program.”

