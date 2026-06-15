Ocular Therapeutix vs. Prime Medicine: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Ocular Therapeutix is transitioning into a major player in the retinal disease market with its lead program, Axpaxli.

Prime Medicine is pioneering a DNA technology to search and replace genetic mutations at their source.

Should you bet on a commercial-stage drugmaker or a pre-clinical genetic pioneer for your 2026 portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Ocular Therapeutix ›

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Prime Medicine (NASDAQ:PRME) represent two distinct paths within the high-risk, high-reward world of medical innovation. Choosing between them requires balancing established commercial revenue against moonshot therapeutic potential.

Ocular Therapeutix specializes in bioresorbable hydrogel technology to deliver medicine directly to the eye. Meanwhile, Prime Medicine focuses on its proprietary Prime Editing technology, which functions like a DNA word processor. Both companies target massive unmet needs in human health, but operate at very different stages of corporate maturity.

The case for Ocular Therapeutix

As one of the many biotech stocks investors are watching, Ocular Therapeutix focuses on treating retinal diseases. Its lead commercial product, Dextenza, is an insert for treating inflammation and pain after ophthalmic surgery. The company relies on three specialty distributors for roughly 75% of its 2025 revenue, which adds a layer of risk to the business.

In FY 2025, the company generated approximately $51.8 million in revenue, which was a decrease of nearly 18.7% from the previous year. This revenue decline was accompanied by a net loss of close to $265.9 million for the period. The net margin for the fiscal year was approximately -513.2%, which helps investors understand the ratio of net losses relative to total sales.

According to the December 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio was nearly 15.4x, which indicates the company has significant liquid assets to cover short-term debts. The debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.1x, indicating very low total debt relative to shareholder equity. Free cash flow for the year was negative $216.9 million, representing cash from operations minus capital expenditures.

The case for Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine is a biotechnology company developing one-time genetic therapies through its Prime Editing platform. This technology operates like a DNA search-and-replace tool, correcting mutations at their source without causing double-strand breaks in the genetic code. The company aims to provide long-term cures for diseases that currently require lifelong management, targeting patients in both the U.S. and international markets.

During FY 2025, the company reported revenue of approximately $4.6 million, reflecting growth of roughly 55.3% as it advances its early-stage research programs. It recorded a net loss of nearly $201.1 million for the fiscal year as it invested heavily in its pipeline. The net margin was approximately -4,342.4%, which shows the extent to which research and development costs currently exceed early-stage revenue.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio was approximately 4.8x, demonstrating a solid ability to pay short-term obligations with existing cash. The debt-to-equity ratio was nearly 1.0x, meaning total liabilities are roughly equal to shareholder equity. Free cash flow was negative $167.1 million for the year, which is the cash remaining after operations and capital spending are funded.

Risk profile comparison

Ocular Therapeutix faces significant revenue concentration risks, as three specialty distributors accounted for roughly 75% of its 2025 revenue. It also faces intense competition in the retinal disease space from larger pharmaceutical companies like Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) and Roche. Furthermore, any failure in clinical trials for its lead program, AXPAXLI, could delay approval and severely impact the stock.

Prime Medicine operates with an unproven technology that has not yet been extensively clinically validated in humans. This creates a high risk that its research programs may never lead to a marketable product or meet regulatory requirements. The company also faces competition from other gene-editing pioneers, such as CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), which may develop safer or more effective treatments before Prime Medicine can reach the market.

Valuation comparison

Ocular Therapeutix appears more established with a lower P/S ratio, while Prime Medicine remains a speculative pre-revenue play with no forward P/E based on future earnings estimates.

Metric Ocular Therapeutix Prime Medicine Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 8.7x n/a 27.1x P/S ratio 34.9x 119.3x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLV sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

These two biotech companies focus on totally different segments of the healthcare industry, and their stocks will appeal to different types of investors. One is very close to a significant product launch, while the other is years away from commercialization. So, which one is a better choice for the average investor in 2026?

Ocular Therapeutix is currently developing Axpaxli, a treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration. The company recently delivered positive Phase 3 data, and it is preparing a New Drug Application (NDA) for the FDA. The company appears to be well funded to support its additional development and regulatory challenges. But it’s still pre-revenue, and biotech stocks can be volatile, particularly when they are tied to just one product.

Prime Medicine also has a program under development, but it’s in a much earlier stage. It’s targeting serious genetic diseases but has not reported any clinical data thus far. Since it’s still in the research and development stage, the company is burning cash with no revenue to show for it. It also faces competition from other gene-editing companies, such as CRISPR.

Prime Medicine has the potential to deliver outsize returns if its program succeeds, but that’s extremely speculative at this point. The investment thesis for Ocular’s stock seems clearer at this point, since it’s in later stages of development. It also has significant commercial demand for its drug. So, my choice between these two is Ocular Therapeutix.

Should you buy stock in Ocular Therapeutix right now?

Before you buy stock in Ocular Therapeutix, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ocular Therapeutix wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $433,268!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,259,391!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 935% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 15, 2026.

Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CRISPR Therapeutics and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.