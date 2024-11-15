Ocular Therapeutix price target raised to $15 from $14 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) to $15 from $14 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The firm says SOL-1 is slated to complete enrollment by the end of 2024 with topline data expected in Q4 of 2025.
