Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Soars 24.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) shares ended the last trading session 24.2% higher at $5.13. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 18.7% loss over the past four weeks.

The company's shares surged as it recently reported positive interim data from a phase I study, evaluating its candidate OTX-TKI for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and other retinal diseases. The company’s AMD candidate exhibited stable and sustained best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and central subfield thickness (CSFT) compared with Regeneron’s Eylea (aflibercept). Ocular intends to progress the AMD candidate to a phase II study in the third quarter of 2023, post an FDA discussion. It also plans to initiate a phase I study of OTX-TKI for diabetic retinopathy, during the same time frame.

This biotechnology company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.23 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $14.71 million, up 21% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Ocular Therapeutix, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on OCUL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Ocular Therapeutix is part of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.3% lower at $15.84. COLL has returned -7.7% in the past month.

Collegium Pharmaceutical's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.25. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +468.2%. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.