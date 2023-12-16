Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Price Target Increased by 27.38% to 15.59

The average one-year price target for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) has been revised to 15.59 / share. This is an increase of 27.38% from the prior estimate of 12.24 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 296.73% from the latest reported closing price of 3.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ocular Therapeutix. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 7.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCUL is 0.06%, a decrease of 29.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.83% to 42,250K shares. The put/call ratio of OCUL is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Opaleye Management holds 6,468K shares representing 8.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,780K shares, representing an increase of 10.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCUL by 7.56% over the last quarter.

Summer Road holds 6,122K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,312K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deltec Asset Management holds 2,062K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,975K shares, representing an increase of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCUL by 33.80% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,806K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,783K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCUL by 35.51% over the last quarter.

Ocular Therapeutix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix's first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use, is FDA-approved for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery. Ocular Therapeutix has also submitted a Supplemental NDA for DEXTENZA to include the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis as an additional approved indication. Ocular Therapeutix's earlier stage development assets currently in Phase 1 clinical trials include OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant) for the treatment of wet AMD and other retinal diseases and OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular Therapeutix is currently evaluating each of OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease and OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease in Phase 2 clinical trials. Also, in collaboration with Regeneron, OTX-AFS (aflibercept suprachoroidal injection) is in pre-clinical development as an extended-delivery formulation of aflibercept for the treatment of retinal diseases. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure® Sealant is an FDA-approved device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.