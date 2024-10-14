Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Moves 6.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) shares ended the last trading session 6.1% higher at $9.78. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 5.9% gain over the past four weeks.

Investors are positive on Ocular’s pipeline and regulatory updates. In August, OCUL received a written response from the FDA stating that the late-stage SOL-R study is appropriate for use as the second adequate and well controlled study on Axpaxli (axitinib intravitreal implant) for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration.

The first subjects have been enrolled in the SOL-R non-inferiority study evaluating repeat dosing of Axpaxli. Enrollment in the SOL-1 superiority study evaluating a single AXPAXLI implant continues to accelerate



This biotechnology company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.23 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +54.9%. Revenues are expected to be $17.68 million, up 17.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Ocular Therapeutix, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on OCUL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Ocular Therapeutix is a member of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. One other stock in the same industry, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (FDMT), finished the last trading session 5% higher at $9.17. FDMT has returned -45.1% over the past month.

For 4D Molecular Therapeutics , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.67. This represents a change of -179.2% from what the company reported a year ago. 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

