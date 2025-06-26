Ocular Therapeutix Launches New Corporate Branding to Enhance Retina-Focused Mission

Ocular Therapeutix launched new branding and website, focusing on innovative treatments for retinal diseases, particularly wet AMD.

Quiver AI Summary

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has announced the launch of its new corporate branding and website as part of its transformation into a retina-focused company. The new logo emphasizes visual accessibility and represents both the eye and intended forward trajectory in treatment innovations. The CEO highlighted the significant challenges posed by retinal diseases, particularly wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which affects millions and often requires numerous injections that burden patients. The company aims to alleviate these burdens with its investigational therapy AXPAXLI™, designed to improve treatment durability and outcomes. Ocular's new branding will also be showcased at the upcoming American Society of Retina Specialists conference, signaling a new phase in its commitment to redefining retinal disease treatments.

Potential Positives

The launch of new corporate branding and website marks a significant milestone in Ocular Therapeutix's transformation to a retina-focused company.

The new branding emphasizes the company's commitment to redefining the retina experience, particularly in the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which affects millions of people.

Ocular's investigational therapy, AXPAXLI™, has the potential to improve treatment durability and long-term outcomes for patients suffering from wet AMD and other retinal diseases.

The new branding will debut at the upcoming American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) conference, providing an opportunity for increased visibility and engagement within the medical community.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights the burden of existing treatments for retinal diseases, implying a significant challenge for the company in addressing ongoing patient needs and possibly questioning the effectiveness of their upcoming therapies.



Ocular Therapeutix's new branding and transformation may have been prompted by previous struggles or a need for a fresh image, indicating that past branding may not have resonated well with stakeholders or the market.



The mention of high treatment discontinuation rates and poor long-term outcomes with current therapies could suggest a significant risk for the company's propositions, leading to potential skepticism from investors and healthcare professionals regarding their investigational therapy's success.

FAQ

What is the main goal of Ocular Therapeutix?

The main goal of Ocular Therapeutix is to redefine the retina experience and reduce the burden of retinal diseases.

What does the new logo represent for Ocular Therapeutix?

The new logo represents the eye and retina, with a design focused on visual accessibility and the vibrancy of human vision.

What is AXPAXLI™ and its significance?

AXPAXLI™ is Ocular's investigational therapy designed to improve treatment outcomes for wet age-related macular degeneration and other retinal diseases.

When will the new branding debut at a conference?

The new corporate branding will debut at the upcoming American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) conference.

How does Ocular plan to improve treatment for wet AMD?

Ocular aims to improve treatment for wet AMD by providing a therapy that enhances durability and reduces patient burden compared to current options.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OCUL Insider Trading Activity

$OCUL insiders have traded $OCUL stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OCUL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PRAVIN DUGEL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,694 shares for an estimated $299,885 .

. DONALD NOTMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,420 shares for an estimated $136,239 .

. NADIA WAHEED (Chief Medical Officer) sold 13,861 shares for an estimated $111,581

RICHARD L MD LINDSTROM purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $69,600

JEFFREY S. HEIER (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,085 shares for an estimated $42,741 .

. PETER KAISER (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,983 shares for an estimated $41,995 .

. SANJAY NAYAK (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,757 shares for an estimated $26,312.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OCUL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $OCUL stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BEDFORD, Mass., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience, announced the launch of its new corporate branding and website today, marking the next milestone of the Company's transformation to a retina-focused company.







Ocular Therapeutix Logo

















Designed with visual accessibility at its core, the logo is science-based, transformative, and joyful. The circular “O” represents the eye and the retina, while the full-spectrum color palette captures the vibrancy of human vision and the richness of life it enables. The treatment of the “X” represents the intersection of where the company has been and where it is going.







“Retinal disease, including wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), remains a leading cause of blindness due to the high burden and pulsatile nature of available treatments,” said



Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President, and CEO



of Ocular Therapeutix. “At Ocular, we aim to redefine the retina experience to reduce that burden in hopes of preserving vision for the long-term. Our new branding reflects the meaningful progress we’ve made, driven by the momentum of our SOL trials and our commitment to patients.”







Ocular Therapeutix Anthem Video













Ocular Therapeutix: Retina Experience Redefined









A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.







Ocular’s top priority is to disrupt retinal disease treatment paradigms, starting with wet AMD which affects 1.8 million people in the U.S. alone. Current treatment options may require up to 12 injections per year, creating a heavy burden on patients and care partners that can lead to treatment discontinuation and poor long-term outcomes. With today’s pulsatile treatments, one in four patients develop fibrosis within two years and atrophy within five years.





Ocular Therapeutix’ investigational therapy, AXPAXLI™ (also known as OTX-TKI), is an axitinib hydrogel administered by intravitreal injection that has the potential to dramatically improve durability and long-term outcomes for patients with wet AMD and other retinal diseases.





The new corporate branding is now live across Ocular’s website, social media channels, and internal platforms, and will make its congress debut at the upcoming American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) conference, marking an exciting new chapter for the Company.







Explore the new corporate branding on our







website







.









About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.







Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLI™ (also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s investigational product candidate for retinal disease, is an axitinib intravitreal hydrogel based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).





Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA



®



, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery in adults and pediatric patients and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in adults and pediatric patients aged two years or older, and in its investigational product candidate OTX-TIC, which is a travoprost intracameral hydrogel that is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.





Follow the Company via its website, LinkedIn, or X.





DEXTENZA



®



is a registered trademark of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. The Ocular Therapeutix logo, AXPAXLI™, ELUTYX™, and Ocular Therapeutix™ are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.







Investors & Media







Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.





Bill Slattery





Vice President, Investor Relations





bslattery@ocutx.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c36052c2-ba6b-4175-806e-728f3e09ac1b





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.