Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Q3 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) revealed Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$69.42 million, or -$0.38 per share. This compares with -$36.49 million, or -$0.22 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.35 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.8% to $14.54 million from $15.43 million last year.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$69.42 Mln. vs. -$36.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.38 vs. -$0.22 last year. -Revenue: $14.54 Mln vs. $15.43 Mln last year.

