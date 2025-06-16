Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. to Present Clinical Trial Results and Insights at Summit 2025 in Las Vegas

Ocular Therapeutix will present research on its retinal therapies at Clinical Trials at the Summit 2025 in Las Vegas.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on retinal treatments, will participate in Clinical Trials at the Summit 2025 in Las Vegas, NV, on June 21, 2025. The company will deliver several presentations, including results from its Phase 1 study on the sustained-release axitinib hydrogel (OTX-TKI) for wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and pivotal Phase 3 trial evaluations of OTX-TKI for wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy. Key presenters include Chief Strategy Officer Sanjay Nayak and Senior Vice President Andrea Gibson. Ocular's investigational product AXPAXLI™ is in Phase 3 trials, while its technology is also utilized in the FDA-approved DEXTENZA® and the investigational PAXTRAVA™ for glaucoma.

Ocular Therapeutix is participating as a diamond sponsor at the prestigious Clinical Trials at the Summit 2025, highlighting its commitment to advancing clinical research in ophthalmology.

The company is presenting multiple important studies, including Phase 1 and Phase 3 results for its investigational product AXPAXLI™ (OTX-TKI), which focuses on Wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy.

The involvement of high-level executives and experts in multiple presentations emphasizes the company's leadership and innovation in the field, which may attract interest from investors and the medical community.

Announcement of participation in Clinical Trials at the Summit may indicate a reliance on clinical trial results, which have inherent uncertainties and risks, potentially affecting investor confidence.

The press release outlines several clinical presentations but lacks specific positive results or advancements regarding the investigational product candidates, which could be viewed as a lack of progress.

Highlighting ongoing clinical trials without concrete success metrics may lead to skepticism about the company's current capabilities and future prospects in the competitive biopharmaceutical market.

What is the main focus of Ocular Therapeutix?

Ocular Therapeutix specializes in redefining the retina experience through innovative biopharmaceutical solutions for retinal diseases.

When is Ocular Therapeutix presenting at Clinical Trials at the Summit 2025?

The company will present on June 20 and 21, 2025, at the Clinical Trials at the Summit in Las Vegas.

What topics will be covered in Ocular Therapeutix's presentations?

Presentations will cover the efficacy of OTX-TKI for conditions like wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy, among other studies.

Who are the presenters from Ocular Therapeutix at the event?

Key presenters include Sanjay Nayak, Patricio G. Schlottmann, Andrea Gibson, and Dilsher S. Dhoot.

What is Ocular Therapeutix's investigational product for retinal disease?

Ocular's investigational product is AXPAXLI™, an axitinib intravitreal hydrogel targeting wet age-related macular degeneration.

BEDFORD, Mass., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience, today announced participation at Clinical Trials at the Summit 2025, taking place on June 21, 2025, in Las Vegas, NV.







Clinical Trials at the Summit (CTS) 2025 Presentation Details:











Company Presentation: Ocular Therapeutix







Session: Diamond Sponsor Talks





Presentation Date/Time: Friday, June 20, 2025, 7:55 – 8:05 PM PT





Presenter: Sanjay Nayak, MBBS, PhD, Chief Strategy Officer











Presentation Title: Sustained-Release Axitinib Hydrogel (OTX-TKI) for Wet AMD: US Phase 1 Study Results







Session: Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors in Clinical Trials





Presentation Date/Time: Saturday, June 21, 2025, 9:05 – 9:09 AM PT





Presenter: Patricio G. Schlottmann, MD











Presentation Title: SOL-1 and SOL-R: Pivotal Phase 3 Trials Evaluating OTX-TKI for Wet AMD







Session: Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors in Clinical Trials





Presentation Date/Time: Saturday, June 21, 2025, 9:09 – 9:13 AM PT





Presenter: Andrea Gibson, PhD, Senior Vice President, Medical Collaborations











Presentation Title: Safety and Efficacy of OTX-TKI for Diabetic Retinopathy: HELIOS Phase 1 Study







Session: Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors in Clinical Trials





Presentation Date/Time: Saturday, June 21, 2025, 9:25 – 9:29 AM PT





Presenter: Dilsher S. Dhoot, MD











Panel Title: SOL Program Unpacked: Exploring OTX-TKI’s Potential with Trial Experts







Panel Date/Time: Saturday, June 21, 2025, 9:47 – 10:17 AM PT





Moderators: Anat Loewenstein, MD, MHA & Daniel F. Martin, MD











Panel Title: Designing Pivotal Trials Aligned with Evolving Regulatory Guidance







Panel Date/Time: Saturday, June 21, 2025, 12:45 – 1:05 PM PT





Panelist: Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer











Panel Title: Shifting the Landscape: Can Innovation Truly Change the Paradigm?







Panel Date/Time: Saturday, June 21, 2025, 5:25 – 5:45 PM PT





Moderator: Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer







Exact presentation times may be subject to change.







About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.







Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLI™ (also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s investigational product candidate for retinal disease, is an axitinib intravitreal hydrogel based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).





Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA



®



, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery in adults and pediatric patients and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in adults and pediatric patients aged two years or older, and in its investigational product candidate PAXTRAVA™ (also known as OTX-TIC), which is a travoprost intracameral hydrogel that is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.





Follow the Company on its website, LinkedIn, or X.





The Ocular Therapeutix logo and DEXTENZA



®



are registered trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. AXPAXLI™, PAXTRAVA™, ELUTYX™, and Ocular Therapeutix™ are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.







Investors & Media







Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.





Bill Slattery





Vice President, Investor Relations







bslattery@ocutx.com





