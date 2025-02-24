Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Ocular Therapeutix will discuss Q4 2024 results during a conference call on March 3, 2025, at 8 AM ET.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. announced a conference call and webcast on March 3, 2025, at 8:00 AM ET to discuss its recent business developments and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024. Participants can join via U.S. and international dial-in numbers or access the webcast through the company's Investor Relations website. Ocular Therapeutix focuses on innovative treatments for retinal diseases, including its Phase 3 clinical trial product AXPAXLI for wet age-related macular degeneration, and its FDA-approved product DEXTENZA for ocular inflammation. The company's other product candidate, PAXTRAVA, is in a Phase 2 trial for open-angle glaucoma.

Ocular Therapeutix plans to discuss recent business progress and financial results, indicating an active engagement with stakeholders and transparency in reporting.

The webcast will provide access to information about the company's performance and future prospects, which can help strengthen investor confidence.

AXPAXLI, Ocular’s product candidate for retinal disease, is in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet AMD, highlighting the company's advancing pipeline of potential treatments.

Ocular’s existing commercial product DEXTENZA® is FDA-approved, showcasing their capability to bring innovative therapies to market successfully.

There is no information indicating a successful outcome or progress of the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials for AXPAXLI, which may raise concerns among investors about the viability of this key product candidate.

What is the purpose of Ocular Therapeutix's upcoming conference call?

The conference call will discuss recent business progress and financial results for Q4 and full year 2024.

When is the Ocular Therapeutix conference call scheduled?

The conference call is set for Monday, March 3, 2025, at 8:00 AM ET.

How can I access the Ocular Therapeutix webcast?

You can access the webcast via the Ocular Therapeutix website in the Events and Presentations section or via the provided link.

What is AXPAXLI and its current trial status?

AXPAXLI is Ocular's candidate for retinal disease, currently in Phase 3 trials for wet age-related macular degeneration.

Who can I contact for more information about Ocular Therapeutix?

You can contact Bill Slattery, Vice President of Investor Relations, via email at bslattery@ocutx.com.

$OCUL Insider Trading Activity

$OCUL insiders have traded $OCUL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OCUL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PRAVIN DUGEL (See Remarks) sold 20,680 shares for an estimated $186,326

DONALD NOTMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,420 shares for an estimated $136,239 .

. JEFFREY S. HEIER (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 2,948 shares for an estimated $26,561

PETER KAISER (Chief Development Officer) sold 2,897 shares for an estimated $26,101

SANJAY NAYAK (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 1,814 shares for an estimated $16,326

$OCUL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $OCUL stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience, today announced that it plans to host a conference call and webcast on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 8:00 AM ET to discuss recent business progress and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.







Date: Monday, March 3, 2025, at 8:00 AM ET





Participant Dial-In (U.S.): 1 (877) 407-9039





Participant Dial-in (International): 1 (201) 689-8470





Conference ID: 13750940





Webcast Access: Please click



The live and archived webcast can also be accessed by visiting the Ocular Therapeutix website on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page. A replay of the webcast will be archived for at least 30 days.







Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLI™ (axitinib intravitreal hydrogel, also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s product candidate for retinal disease, is based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).





Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA



®



, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis, and in its product candidate PAXTRAVA™ (travoprost intracameral injection or OTX-TIC), which is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.





Follow the Company on its website, LinkedIn, or X.





The Ocular Therapeutix logo and DEXTENZA



®



are registered trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. AXPAXLI™, PAXTRAVA™, ELUTYX™, and Ocular Therapeutix™ are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.







Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.





Bill Slattery





Vice President, Investor Relations







bslattery@ocutx.com





