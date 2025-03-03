OCULAR THERAPEUTIX Earnings Results: $OCUL Reports Quarterly Earnings

OCULAR THERAPEUTIX ($OCUL) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of -$0.29 per share, missing estimates of -$0.26 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $17,080,000, missing estimates of $17,549,100 by $-469,100.

OCULAR THERAPEUTIX Insider Trading Activity

OCULAR THERAPEUTIX insiders have traded $OCUL stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

PRAVIN DUGEL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,155 shares for an estimated $333,860 .

. DONALD NOTMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,420 shares for an estimated $136,239 .

. JEFFREY S. HEIER (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,009 shares for an estimated $47,590 .

. PETER KAISER (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,906 shares for an estimated $46,773 .

. SANJAY NAYAK (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,709 shares for an estimated $29,287.

OCULAR THERAPEUTIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of OCULAR THERAPEUTIX stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

