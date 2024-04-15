News & Insights

Ocular Therapeutix CEO Mattessich To Step Down, Dugel To Succeed

(RTTNews) - Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) announced on Monday that President and CEO Antony Mattessich will be stepping down.

Mattessich is being succeeded by Pravin Dugel, executive chairman, who will assume the roles of president and CEO, effective immediately.

In addition to these new responsibilities, Dugel will maintain his positions as a director and executive chairman of the company.

Dugel has previously served in leadership roles such as President of Iveric Bio, Inc.

