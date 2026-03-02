Ocular Therapeutix Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for OCUL

In trading on Monday, shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (Symbol: OCUL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.98, changing hands as high as $11.00 per share. Ocular Therapeutix Inc shares are currently trading up about 22.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OCUL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OCUL's low point in its 52 week range is $5.785 per share, with $16.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.98.

