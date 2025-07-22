Ocular Therapeutix Announces Participation in Upcoming Scientific Conferences Focused on Retina Innovation

Ocular Therapeutix announces participation in scientific conferences, presenting findings on retinal drug delivery and diabetic retinopathy treatments.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving retinal treatment, announced its participation in several scientific conferences in July and August 2025. Notable events include the 8th Annual OIS Retina Innovation Summit on July 29, where Chief Strategy Officer Sanjay Nayak will present and Chief Development Officer Peter K. Kaiser will participate in a panel discussion. Additionally, at the ASRS 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting on July 31, Dr. Katherine Talcott will discuss the HELIOS Trial findings related to diabetic retinopathy, while Dr. Devesh Kumar will present a poster on macular outcomes. The company will also showcase findings at the Women in Ophthalmology conference. Ocular's investigational therapy, AXPAXLI (OTX-TKI), is currently in Phase 3 trials for wet age-related macular degeneration, highlighting the company's commitment to advancing retinal disease treatments.

Potential Positives

Ocular Therapeutix is actively participating in prestigious scientific conferences, showcasing its commitment to innovation in the retina field.

The company will present findings related to its investigational product AXPAXLI, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet AMD, highlighting its focus on advancing treatments for serious retinal conditions.

The participation of key executives in these conferences positions Ocular Therapeutix as a thought leader in the biopharmaceutical sector, potentially enhancing its reputation among peers and investors.

Ocular’s pipeline includes both investigational and commercially available products, indicating a balanced approach to growth and reinforcing its role in the ocular therapeutic space.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What conferences will Ocular Therapeutix attend in 2025?

Ocular Therapeutix will participate in the OIS Retina Innovation Summit, ASRS Annual Scientific Meeting, and Women in Ophthalmology conference.

Who will present at the OIS Retina 2025?

Sanjay Nayak, MBBS, PhD, will present on drug delivery at the OIS Retina 2025.

What is AXPAXLI™?

AXPAXLI™ is Ocular Therapeutix's investigational product for retinal disease, based on a proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel technology.

When is the presentation on diabetic retinopathy?

The presentation on diabetic retinopathy will take place on July 31, 2025, at the ASRS meeting.

Where can I find more information about Ocular Therapeutix?

More information can be found on Ocular Therapeutix's website and their social media platforms, including LinkedIn and X.

$OCUL Insider Trading Activity

$OCUL insiders have traded $OCUL stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OCUL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PRAVIN DUGEL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,694 shares for an estimated $299,885 .

. DONALD NOTMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,420 shares for an estimated $136,239 .

. NADIA WAHEED (Chief Medical Officer) sold 13,861 shares for an estimated $111,581

RICHARD L MD LINDSTROM purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $69,600

JEFFREY S. HEIER (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,085 shares for an estimated $42,741 .

. PETER KAISER (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,983 shares for an estimated $41,995 .

. SANJAY NAYAK (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,757 shares for an estimated $26,312.

$OCUL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $OCUL stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OCUL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OCUL in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/08/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/18/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/04/2025

$OCUL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OCUL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $OCUL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Yi Chen from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $15.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Serge Belanger from Needham set a target price of $14.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Luca Issi from RBC Capital set a target price of $17.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 Jonathan Wolleben from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $19.0 on 03/04/2025

BEDFORD, Mass., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience, today announced participation in several upcoming scientific conferences in July and August 2025.







8







th







Annual OIS Retina Innovation Summit (OIS Retina 2025):







Long Beach, CA









Company Presentation: Ocular Therapeutix













Session: Spotlight on Drug Delivery





Session Date/Time: Tuesday, July 29, 2025, 11:00 AM – 12:35 PM PT





Presenter: Sanjay Nayak, MBBS, PhD, Chief Strategy Officer









Panel Title: Spotlight on Drug Delivery













Session: Spotlight on Drug Delivery





Session Date/Time: Tuesday, July 29, 2025, 11:00 AM – 12:35 PM PT





Panelist: Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer







The American Society of Retinal Specialists (ASRS 2025) 43







rd







Annual Scientific Meeting:







Long Beach, CA









Presentation Title: Longitudinal Quantitative Ultra-Widefield Retinal Leakage Assessment in Diabetic Retinopathy Following a Single Axitinib Hydrogel (OTX-TKI) in the HELIOS Trial













Session: Diabetic Retinopathy Symposium 2





Session Date/Time: Thursday, July 31, 2025, 11:35 AM – 12:15 PM PT





Presenter: Katherine Talcott, MD









Poster Title: Macular Volumetric Fluid Outcomes Following Treatment with Intravitreal Axitinib Hydrogel (OTX-TKI) in Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy













Poster Date/Time: Thursday, July 31, 2025, 9:30 AM – 6:30 PM PT





Presenter: Devesh Kumar, MD







Women in Ophthalmology (WIO 2025):







Amelia Island, Florida









Poster Title: Macular Fluid Volume and Retinal Vascular Leakage Analysis Following a Single Axitinib Intravitreal Hydrogel in Diabetic Retinopathy













Poster Date/Time: Saturday, August 9, 2025, 11 AM – 12 PM ET & Sunday, August 10, 2025, 9:45 AM – 10: 45 AM ET





Poster Location: Ballroom (Pre-Function)





Presenter: Diana Do, MD





Exact presentation times may be subject to change.







About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.











Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLI™ (also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular’s investigational product candidate for retinal disease, is an axitinib intravitreal hydrogel based on its ELUTYX™ proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).





Ocular’s pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA



®



, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery in adults and pediatric patients and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in adults and pediatric patients aged two years or older, and in its investigational product candidate OTX-TIC, which is a travoprost intracameral hydrogel that is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.





Explore the new corporate branding and follow the Company on its website, LinkedIn, or X.





DEXTENZA



®



is a registered trademark of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. The Ocular Therapeutix logo, AXPAXLI™, ELUTYX™, and Ocular Therapeutix™ are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.







Investors & Media







Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.





Bill Slattery





Vice President, Investor Relations





bslattery@ocutx.com



