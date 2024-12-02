Ocular Therapeutix announces over 300 subjects randomized in SOL-1

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) announced that more than 300 patients have been randomized in the SOL-1 Phase 3 trial for AXPAXLI, and the trial is expected to close randomization this week. This is the first registrational clinical trial of AXPAXLI in wet age-related macular degeneration, which remains on track to report topline data in the fourth quarter of 2025.
