$OCUL stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OCUL stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,023,841 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $OCUL:
$OCUL Insider Trading Activity
$OCUL insiders have traded $OCUL stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OCUL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PRAVIN DUGEL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,155 shares for an estimated $333,860.
- DONALD NOTMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,420 shares for an estimated $136,239.
- JEFFREY S. HEIER (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,009 shares for an estimated $47,590.
- PETER KAISER (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,906 shares for an estimated $46,773.
- SANJAY NAYAK (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,709 shares for an estimated $29,287.
$OCUL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $OCUL stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 2,825,756 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,131,956
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC removed 2,245,973 shares (-67.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,180,609
- BRAIDWELL LP removed 2,239,770 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,127,635
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 895,304 shares (+43.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,645,896
- OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. removed 682,500 shares (-13.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,828,549
- SUMMER ROAD LLC removed 528,725 shares (-3.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,515,311
- TRI LOCUM PARTNERS LP removed 514,642 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,477,385
