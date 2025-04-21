$OCUL stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OCUL stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,612,480 of trading volume.

$OCUL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $OCUL:

$OCUL insiders have traded $OCUL stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OCUL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PRAVIN DUGEL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,155 shares for an estimated $333,860 .

. DONALD NOTMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,420 shares for an estimated $136,239 .

. JEFFREY S. HEIER (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,009 shares for an estimated $47,590 .

. PETER KAISER (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,906 shares for an estimated $46,773 .

. SANJAY NAYAK (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,709 shares for an estimated $29,287.

$OCUL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $OCUL stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

