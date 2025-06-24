$OCUL stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OCUL stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $17,527,225 of trading volume.

$OCUL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $OCUL:

$OCUL insiders have traded $OCUL stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OCUL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PRAVIN DUGEL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,694 shares for an estimated $299,885 .

. DONALD NOTMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,420 shares for an estimated $136,239 .

. NADIA WAHEED (Chief Medical Officer) sold 13,861 shares for an estimated $111,581

RICHARD L MD LINDSTROM purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $69,600

JEFFREY S. HEIER (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,085 shares for an estimated $42,741 .

. PETER KAISER (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,983 shares for an estimated $41,995 .

. SANJAY NAYAK (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,757 shares for an estimated $26,312.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OCUL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $OCUL stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $OCUL on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.