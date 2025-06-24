Stocks
$OCUL stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

June 24, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$OCUL stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $17,527,225 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $OCUL:

$OCUL Insider Trading Activity

$OCUL insiders have traded $OCUL stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OCUL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PRAVIN DUGEL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,694 shares for an estimated $299,885.
  • DONALD NOTMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,420 shares for an estimated $136,239.
  • NADIA WAHEED (Chief Medical Officer) sold 13,861 shares for an estimated $111,581
  • RICHARD L MD LINDSTROM purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $69,600
  • JEFFREY S. HEIER (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,085 shares for an estimated $42,741.
  • PETER KAISER (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,983 shares for an estimated $41,995.
  • SANJAY NAYAK (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,757 shares for an estimated $26,312.

$OCUL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $OCUL stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

