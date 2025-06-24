$OCUL stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OCUL stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $17,527,225 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $OCUL:
$OCUL Insider Trading Activity
$OCUL insiders have traded $OCUL stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OCUL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PRAVIN DUGEL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,694 shares for an estimated $299,885.
- DONALD NOTMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,420 shares for an estimated $136,239.
- NADIA WAHEED (Chief Medical Officer) sold 13,861 shares for an estimated $111,581
- RICHARD L MD LINDSTROM purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $69,600
- JEFFREY S. HEIER (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,085 shares for an estimated $42,741.
- PETER KAISER (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,983 shares for an estimated $41,995.
- SANJAY NAYAK (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,757 shares for an estimated $26,312.
$OCUL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $OCUL stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. removed 2,747,500 shares (-63.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,139,175
- BRAIDWELL LP removed 2,239,770 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,127,635
- OCTAGON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 2,129,000 shares (-87.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,605,570
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 1,600,000 shares (+44.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,728,000
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP added 1,458,138 shares (+11.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,688,151
- PARADIGM BIOCAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 1,314,018 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,631,751
- LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,200,000 shares (-34.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,796,000
