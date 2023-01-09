Markets
OCGN

Ocugen: COVAXIN Phase 2/3 Study Meets Co-primary Endpoints

January 09, 2023 — 06:51 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ocugen (OCGN) reported positive results from the Phase 2/3, observer-blind, immuno-bridging and broadening study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, COVAXIN. The study met both co-primary endpoints with robust immune responses. COVAXIN has been demonstrated in clinical trials to generate a broader immune response against the whole virus covering important antigens such as S-protein, RBD, and N-protein. Also, the trials have showed that TLR7/8 agonist adjuvant in COVAXIN generated a Th1-biased immune response that induces robust long-term memory B- and T-cell responses.

COVAXIN is an investigational vaccine candidate product in North America. It was developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research - National Institute of Virology.

The company noted that the top-line data from the immuno-bridging and broadening study will be critical to support Ocugen's future plans for the development of COVAXIN in the U.S.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OCGN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.