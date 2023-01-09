Ocugen: COVAXIN Phase 2/3 Study Meets Co-primary Endpoints

(RTTNews) - Ocugen (OCGN) reported positive results from the Phase 2/3, observer-blind, immuno-bridging and broadening study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, COVAXIN. The study met both co-primary endpoints with robust immune responses. COVAXIN has been demonstrated in clinical trials to generate a broader immune response against the whole virus covering important antigens such as S-protein, RBD, and N-protein. Also, the trials have showed that TLR7/8 agonist adjuvant in COVAXIN generated a Th1-biased immune response that induces robust long-term memory B- and T-cell responses.

COVAXIN is an investigational vaccine candidate product in North America. It was developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research - National Institute of Virology.

The company noted that the top-line data from the immuno-bridging and broadening study will be critical to support Ocugen's future plans for the development of COVAXIN in the U.S.

