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Ocugen Wins FDA RMAT Designation For OCU410 In Dry AMD- Related Geographic Atrophy

July 30, 2026 — 05:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN), a biotechnology company developing gene therapies for blinding diseases, announced that the U.S. FDA has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) status to OCU410 for the treatment of Geographic atrophy in secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (dAMD).

Geographic atrophy (GA) is an advanced stage of dAMD that causes progressive damage to the macula, resulting in irreversible central vision loss. About 10 million Americans and more than 266 million people worldwide live with dAMD. Current treatments for GA are limited and require repeated intravitreal injections, highlighting the need for durable therapies.

OCU410 is an investigational, subretinal injection, Adeno-Associated Virus 5 (AAV-5) based gene therapy. The therapy delivers the retinoid-related orphan receptor alpha (RORA) gene to regulate multiple retinal disease pathways. It has received Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) status from the European Medicines Agency for GA in dAMD.

The FDA's decision was supported by the Phase 2 ArMaDa clinical data evaluating OCU410 as a one-time modifier gene therapy for geographic atrophy. The therapy demonstrated clinically meaningful efficacy and a favorable safety profile.

The company reported the FDA's assertion that the preliminary clinical evidence proved that OCU410 has the potential to treat a serious condition with an unmet medical need, qualifying the therapy for an expedited development pathway.

Ocugen shares closed Thursday down 4.03% at $1.19. In the pre-market, shares are trading up 3.36% at $1.23.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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