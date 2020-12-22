US Markets
OCGN

Ocugen to co-develop Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate for U.S.

Contributor
Trisha Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

Drug developer Ocugen Inc will co-develop India-based Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate for the U.S. market, the companies said on Tuesday.

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Drug developer Ocugen Inc OCGN.O will co-develop India-based Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate for the U.S. market, the companies said on Tuesday.

The vaccine candidate, Covaxin, is currently in a late-stage study in India.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OCGN

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular