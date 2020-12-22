Ocugen to co-develop Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate for U.S.
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Drug developer Ocugen Inc OCGN.O will co-develop India-based Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate for the U.S. market, the companies said on Tuesday.
The vaccine candidate, Covaxin, is currently in a late-stage study in India.
(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryOCGN
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut