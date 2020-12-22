Ocugen to co-develop Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate for U.S.

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Drug developer Ocugen Inc OCGN.O will co-develop India-based Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate for the U.S. market, the companies said on Tuesday.

The vaccine candidate, Covaxin, is currently in a late-stage study in India.

