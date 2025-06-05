Stocks
OCGN

Ocugen Signs Binding Term Sheet for Exclusive Licensing Agreement of OCU400 in Korea, Potentially Worth Up to $11 Million

June 05, 2025 — 07:12 am EDT

Ocugen announces a licensing agreement for OCU400 in Korea, with potential milestone payments and royalties.

Ocugen, Inc. has signed a binding term sheet to negotiate a licensing agreement for OCU400, its gene therapy for retinitis pigmentosa (RP), with a major pharmaceutical company in Korea, granting exclusive rights in the region. Under the agreement, Ocugen expects to receive upfront fees and milestone payments up to $11 million, along with sales milestones and a 25% royalty on net sales. The partnership aims to leverage local expertise to treat the estimated 15,000 individuals in Korea affected by RP while Ocugen retains rights to larger markets for broader patient reach. A definitive agreement is anticipated within 60 days, with OCU400 currently in Phase 3 clinical development and a planned Biologics License Application submission in mid-2026.

Potential Positives

  • Ocugen signed a binding term sheet for a licensing agreement that could bring up to $11 million in upfront fees and development milestone payments.
  • The agreement includes significant sales milestones, with potential earnings of $1 million for every $15 million in net sales in Korea, plus ongoing royalties of 25% on net sales generated by the partner.
  • Ocugen will manufacture and supply OCU400, allowing the company to maintain oversight and control over the production of its product.
  • This regional licensing strategy helps Ocugen preserve rights to larger markets, potentially maximizing patient reach and shareholder return.

Potential Negatives

  • The reliance on upfront fees and milestone payments totaling only $11 million may indicate limited confidence in the longer-term value or success of OCU400 in the market.
  • Potential delays or non-execution of the definitive agreement could hinder the commercialization of OCU400, raising concerns about the company's ability to secure necessary partnerships.
  • The vague nature of forward-looking statements implies significant uncertainty surrounding anticipated benefits, regulatory approvals, and clinical trial outcomes, which may affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the licensing agreement about?

Ocugen signed a term sheet to negotiate a licensing agreement for exclusive rights to OCU400 in Korea.

What financial benefits will Ocugen receive?

Ocugen will receive up to $11 million in upfront fees and development milestones, plus a 25% royalty on net sales.

What is OCU400?

OCU400 is a novel modifier gene therapy developed by Ocugen for treating retinitis pigmentosa (RP).

How many patients could benefit from OCU400 in Korea?

There are approximately 15,000 individuals in Korea affected by retinitis pigmentosa.

When is the target filing for OCU400's Biologics License Application?

Ocugen aims to file the Biologics License Application for OCU400 by mid-2026.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$OCGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $OCGN stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • Upfront fees and near-term development milestone payments totaling up to $11 million




  • Sales milestones of $150 million or more in first 10 years of commercialization




  • Royalties equaling 25% of net sales




  • Ocugen to manufacture and supply OCU400




MALVERN, Pa., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (“Ocugen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, today announced the signing of a binding term sheet to negotiate and enter into a licensing agreement with a well-established leader in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector in Korea, for exclusive Korean rights to OCU400—Ocugen’s novel modifier gene therapy for retinitis pigmentosa (RP).



Pursuant to the term sheet, under the license agreement Ocugen will receive upfront license fees and near-term development milestones equaling up to $11 million. The Company will be entitled to sales milestones of $1 million for every $15 million of net sales in Korea in addition to a royalty of 25% on net sales of OCU400 generated by Ocugen’s partner. Additionally, Ocugen will manufacture commercial supply of OCU400 under terms of a supply agreement.




There are an estimated 15,000 individuals in the Republic of Korea with RP. OCU400 provides the opportunity for our partner to help thousands of patients and become a leader in gene therapy in Korea.



“This regional licensing agreement is aligned with our business development strategy to partner with well-established companies in their respective countries and regions—leveraging their networks and know-how to treat as many RP patients as possible,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder of Ocugen. “A regional approach preserves Ocugen’s rights to larger geographies to maximize total patient reach while also generating return for our shareholders.”



Additional details will be available once the definitive agreement between the parties is executed, which is expected to occur within the next 60 days.



Ocugen is currently advancing OCU400 through Phase 3 clinical development with a target Biologics License Application filing of mid-2026.





About Ocugen, Inc.



Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene therapies to address major blindness diseases and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patient’s lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to address significant unmet medical need for large patient populations through our gene-agnostic approach. Discover more at

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements




This


press


release


contains


forward-looking


statements


within


the


meaning


of


The


Private


Securities


Litigation


Reform


Act


of


1995,


including,


but


not limited to, statements regarding the terms of the definitive license and timing of a definitive agreement or if a definitive agreement will be executed at all or the anticipated benefits to Ocugen of the definitive license agreement, qualitative assessments of available data, potential benefits, expectations for ongoing clinical trials, anticipated regulatory filings and anticipated development timelines,


which


are


subject


to


risks


and


uncertainties.


We


may,


in


some


cases,


use


terms


such


as


“predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,”


or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations, including,


but


not


limited


to,


the risks that a definitive agreement for the license will be delayed or not executed at all, or that, if executed, it will not be on terms described above, the risk that contemplated license agreement, if executed, will not lead to the current anticipated benefits to Ocugen,


the


risks


that


preliminary,


interim


and


top-line


clinical


trial


results


may


not


be


indicative


of,


and


may


differ


from,


final


clinical data;


the ability of OCU400 to perform in humans in a manner consistent with nonclinical or preclinical study data;


that


unfavorable


new


clinical


trial


data


may


emerge


in


ongoing


clinical


trials


or


through


further


analyses


of


existing


clinical


trial


data;


that


earlier non-clinical


and


clinical


data


and


testing


of


may


not


be


predictive


of


the


results


or


success


of


later


clinical


trials;


and


that


that


clinical


trial


data


are subject to differing interpretations and assessments, including by regulatory authorities.


These


and


other


risks


and


uncertainties


are


more


fully described


in


our


periodic


filings


with


the


Securities


and


Exchange


Commission


(SEC),


including


the


risk


factors


described


in


the


section


entitled


“Risk Factors”


in


the


quarterly


and


annual


reports


that


we


file


with


the


SEC.


Any


forward-looking


statements


that


we


make


in


this


press


release


speak


only


as of


the


date


of


this


press


release.


Except


as


required


by


law,


we


assume


no


obligation


to


update


forward-looking


statements


contained


in


this


press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.




