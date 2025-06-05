Ocugen Signs Binding Term Sheet for Exclusive Licensing Agreement of OCU400 in Korea, Potentially Worth Up to $11 Million

Ocugen announces a licensing agreement for OCU400 in Korea, with potential milestone payments and royalties.

Ocugen, Inc. has signed a binding term sheet to negotiate a licensing agreement for OCU400, its gene therapy for retinitis pigmentosa (RP), with a major pharmaceutical company in Korea, granting exclusive rights in the region. Under the agreement, Ocugen expects to receive upfront fees and milestone payments up to $11 million, along with sales milestones and a 25% royalty on net sales. The partnership aims to leverage local expertise to treat the estimated 15,000 individuals in Korea affected by RP while Ocugen retains rights to larger markets for broader patient reach. A definitive agreement is anticipated within 60 days, with OCU400 currently in Phase 3 clinical development and a planned Biologics License Application submission in mid-2026.

Potential Positives

Ocugen signed a binding term sheet for a licensing agreement that could bring up to $11 million in upfront fees and development milestone payments.

The agreement includes significant sales milestones, with potential earnings of $1 million for every $15 million in net sales in Korea, plus ongoing royalties of 25% on net sales generated by the partner.

Ocugen will manufacture and supply OCU400, allowing the company to maintain oversight and control over the production of its product.

This regional licensing strategy helps Ocugen preserve rights to larger markets, potentially maximizing patient reach and shareholder return.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on upfront fees and milestone payments totaling only $11 million may indicate limited confidence in the longer-term value or success of OCU400 in the market.

Potential delays or non-execution of the definitive agreement could hinder the commercialization of OCU400, raising concerns about the company's ability to secure necessary partnerships.

The vague nature of forward-looking statements implies significant uncertainty surrounding anticipated benefits, regulatory approvals, and clinical trial outcomes, which may affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the licensing agreement about?

Ocugen signed a term sheet to negotiate a licensing agreement for exclusive rights to OCU400 in Korea.

What financial benefits will Ocugen receive?

Ocugen will receive up to $11 million in upfront fees and development milestones, plus a 25% royalty on net sales.

What is OCU400?

OCU400 is a novel modifier gene therapy developed by Ocugen for treating retinitis pigmentosa (RP).

How many patients could benefit from OCU400 in Korea?

There are approximately 15,000 individuals in Korea affected by retinitis pigmentosa.

When is the target filing for OCU400's Biologics License Application?

Ocugen aims to file the Biologics License Application for OCU400 by mid-2026.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OCGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $OCGN stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release







MALVERN, Pa., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (“Ocugen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a pioneering biotechnology leader in gene therapies for blindness diseases, today announced the signing of a binding term sheet to negotiate and enter into a licensing agreement with a well-established leader in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector in Korea, for exclusive Korean rights to OCU400—Ocugen’s novel modifier gene therapy for retinitis pigmentosa (RP).





Pursuant to the term sheet, under the license agreement Ocugen will receive upfront license fees and near-term development milestones equaling up to $11 million. The Company will be entitled to sales milestones of $1 million for every $15 million of net sales in Korea in addition to a royalty of 25% on net sales of OCU400 generated by Ocugen’s partner. Additionally, Ocugen will manufacture commercial supply of OCU400 under terms of a supply agreement.









There are an estimated 15,000 individuals in the Republic of Korea with RP. OCU400 provides the opportunity for our partner to help thousands of patients and become a leader in gene therapy in Korea.





“This regional licensing agreement is aligned with our business development strategy to partner with well-established companies in their respective countries and regions—leveraging their networks and know-how to treat as many RP patients as possible,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder of Ocugen. “A regional approach preserves Ocugen’s rights to larger geographies to maximize total patient reach while also generating return for our shareholders.”





Additional details will be available once the definitive agreement between the parties is executed, which is expected to occur within the next 60 days.





Ocugen is currently advancing OCU400 through Phase 3 clinical development with a target Biologics License Application filing of mid-2026.











About Ocugen, Inc.







Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene therapies to address major blindness diseases and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patient’s lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to address significant unmet medical need for large patient populations through our gene-agnostic approach. Discover more at



www.ocugen.com



and follow us on



X



and



LinkedIn



.











Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements









This





press





release





contains





forward-looking





statements





within





the





meaning





of





The





Private





Securities





Litigation





Reform





Act





of





1995,





including,





but





not limited to, statements regarding the terms of the definitive license and timing of a definitive agreement or if a definitive agreement will be executed at all or the anticipated benefits to Ocugen of the definitive license agreement, qualitative assessments of available data, potential benefits, expectations for ongoing clinical trials, anticipated regulatory filings and anticipated development timelines,





which





are





subject





to





risks





and





uncertainties.





We





may,





in





some





cases,





use





terms





such





as





“predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,”





or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations, including,





but





not





limited





to,





the risks that a definitive agreement for the license will be delayed or not executed at all, or that, if executed, it will not be on terms described above, the risk that contemplated license agreement, if executed, will not lead to the current anticipated benefits to Ocugen,





the





risks





that





preliminary,





interim





and





top-line





clinical





trial





results





may





not





be





indicative





of,





and





may





differ





from,





final





clinical data;





the ability of OCU400 to perform in humans in a manner consistent with nonclinical or preclinical study data;





that





unfavorable





new





clinical





trial





data





may





emerge





in





ongoing





clinical





trials





or





through





further





analyses





of





existing





clinical





trial





data;





that





earlier non-clinical





and





clinical





data





and





testing





of





may





not





be





predictive





of





the





results





or





success





of





later





clinical





trials;





and





that





that





clinical





trial





data





are subject to differing interpretations and assessments, including by regulatory authorities.





These





and





other





risks





and





uncertainties





are





more





fully described





in





our





periodic





filings





with





the





Securities





and





Exchange





Commission





(SEC),





including





the





risk





factors





described





in





the





section





entitled





“Risk Factors”





in





the





quarterly





and





annual





reports





that





we





file





with





the





SEC.





Any





forward-looking





statements





that





we





make





in





this





press





release





speak





only





as of





the





date





of





this





press





release.





Except





as





required





by





law,





we





assume





no





obligation





to





update





forward-looking





statements





contained





in





this





press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.









Contact:







Tiffany Hamilton





AVP, Head of Communications







Tiffany.Hamilton@ocugen.com









