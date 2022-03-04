Ocugen Says FDA Declines To Issue EUA For Pediatric Use Of COVAXIN

(RTTNews) - Drug maker, Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN), said on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA, has declined to issue an Emergency Use Authorization or EUA, for the pediatric use of COVAXIN to prevent Covid-19.

However, the company said it "intends to continue working with FDA to evaluate the regulatory pathway for the pediatric use of COVAXIN."

Earlier, Ocugen had intended to get EUA for the vaccine to prevent Covid-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in the children of the age group of 2 to 18 years.

