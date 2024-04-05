Ocugen Reveals Positive DSMB Reveiew For Phase 1/2 Trial For OCU410 For Geographic Atrophy; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on gene and cell therapies and vaccines, announced Friday positive Data and Safety Monitoring Board or DSMB reveiew for the Phase 1/2 ArMaDa clinical trial for OCU410, a Modifier Gene Therapy, for geographic atrophy or GA.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Ocugen shares were gaining around 4 percent to trade at $1.57.

The DSMB recently convened and approved to proceed dosing with the medium dose of OCU410 in the dose-escalation phase of the study. The company announced the initiation of enrollment in medium dose for OCU410.

In the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to date, three subjects with GA were dosed. The company noted that an additional three subjects will be dosed with the medium dose (Cohort 2) and three patients with the high dose (Cohort 3) of OCU410 in the dose-escalation phase.

Peter Chang, DSMB Chair for the OCU410 clinical trial, said, "The DSMB has recommended moving forward to medium dose for dosing subjects with GA. No serious adverse events (SAEs) related to OCU410 have been reported to date. I believe that this marks a critical next step towards determining the optimal dosing regimen and an important milestone for the clinical development of OCU410."

