Ocugen To Report Phase 2 ArMaDa Trial Data For Geographic Atrophy On Jan.15

(RTTNews) - Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is scheduled to host a conference call and live webcast to discuss data from the first half of patients who have completed one year since treatment in the OCU410 Phase 2 ArMaDa clinical trial at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

OCU410 is a novel multifunctional modifier gene therapy candidate being developed for geographic atrophy (GA), an advanced stage of dry age-related macular degeneration (dAMD).

The ArMaDa Phase 1/2 clinical trial is evaluating the safety of a one-time, unilateral subretinal injection of OCU410 in patients with geographic atrophy (GA). The study is being conducted in two parts. Phase 1 is a multicenter, open-label, dose-escalation study testing three dose levels (low, medium, and high). Phase 2 is a randomized, outcome assessor-blinded, dose-expansion study in which patients are assigned in a 1:1:1 ratio to receive either a medium dose or high dose of OCU410, or no treatment as a control.

The preliminary efficacy and safety data from the ArMaDa Phase 1/2 study, reported last February, were found to be encouraging, which demonstrated the potential of OCU410 to improve both structural and functional outcomes.

According to the company, at nine months, treated eyes showed a 44% reduction in lesion growth compared with untreated fellow eyes in the Phase 1 portion of the ArMaDa trial. Patients also demonstrated a clinically meaningful two-line (10-letter) improvement in low-luminance visual acuity (LLVA) in treated eyes. Additionally, a single injection of OCU410 preserved retinal tissue at nine months, with outcomes comparing favourably to published data from leading FDA-approved complement inhibitors that require monthly or every-other-month dosing.

OCGN closed Monday's trading at $1.78, up 18.67%.

